1 person suffered injuries in south KCMO house fire Saturday evening

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person suffered serious to critical injuries in a south Kansas City, Missouri, house fire Saturday evening, according to a spokesperson with KCFD.

KCFD responded to a single-story house located in the 5600 block of Brooklyn Avenue around 7 p.m. Crews reported seeing heavy fire as they arrived to the scene, per the spokesperson.

Multiple handlines were used to fight the fire.

One occupant was pulled from the house while crews searched the structure. The victim was transported to a hospital in serious to critical condition, per KCFD.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department's Bomb and Arson Unit was requested due to the condition of the injuries.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

No one else was injured in the fire.

