1 person suffered life-threatening wounds in a Tuesday night shooting in Kansas City, Missouri

Darrius Smith
Kansas City, Missouri, continues to address violence in the city by creating a Victim Services Task Force and continuing to roll out its KC Blueprint plan.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person suffered life-threatening gunshot wounds about 8:30 Tuesday night in Kansas City, Missouri.

The shooting happened in the 5200 block of St. John Avenue in the city's historic Northeast neighborhood.

No word on what led to the shooting.

Police are on the scene gathering evidence.

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

