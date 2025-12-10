1 person suffered life-threatening wounds in a Tuesday night shooting in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person suffered life-threatening gunshot wounds about 8:30 Tuesday night in Kansas City, Missouri.

The shooting happened in the 5200 block of St. John Avenue in the city's historic Northeast neighborhood.

No word on what led to the shooting.

Police are on the scene gathering evidence.

