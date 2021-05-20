1 person suffers life-threatening injuries in KCMO shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting Wednesday night in Kansas City, Missouri.

Police responded around 8:30 p.m. to the area of East 45th Street and Chestnut Avenue in a reported shooting.

It’s unknown at this time what led to the incident.

There is no additional information at this time. Check back for updates.

