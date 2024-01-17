1 person suffers life-threatening injuries in northeast KCMO shooting Wednesday afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting in northeast Kansas City, Missouri, Wednesday afternoon.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responded to an injury crash Wednesday afternoon, and when they arrived on scene, officers discovered a shooting victim in the 100 block of Lawn Avenue.

Some people were injured in the vehicle crash, although the extent of their injuries are unknown, according to KCPD spokesperson Jake Becchina.

The sequence of events between the vehicle crash and the shooting remains unclear, Becchina said.

The shooting victim was transported to a hospital.

This story is breaking and will be updated as information becomes available.

—

