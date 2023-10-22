1 person suffers life-threatening injuries in shooting in 3800 block of Main Street

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting Saturday night in Kansas City, Missouri.

Police responded to the scene in the 3800 block of Main Street at 10:32 p.m. Saturday.

Police say the victim, a female, was walking out of a building in the area when she was shot.

She was transported to an area hospital in life-threatening condition.

This story is developing and will be updated as additional information is available.

