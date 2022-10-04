Watch Now
1 person suffers life-threatening injuries in shooting near 28th Street in KCMO

28th Street, Montgall Avenue
Posted at 5:39 AM, Oct 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-04 06:39:51-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting Monday night in Kansas City, Missouri.

The shooting was reported around 9:40 p.m. on Monday.

Police responded to the scene of east 28th Street near Montgall Avenue.

This story will be updated as additional information is available.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

