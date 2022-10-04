1 person suffers life-threatening injuries in shooting near 28th Street in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting Monday night in Kansas City, Missouri.

The shooting was reported around 9:40 p.m. on Monday.

Police responded to the scene of east 28th Street near Montgall Avenue.

This story will be updated as additional information is available.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .