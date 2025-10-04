1 person with life-threatening injuries after shooting at south Kansas City, Missouri, water park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department said one person has life-threatening injuries after a shooting Saturday evening at a water park in south KCMO.

Police responded just before 5:25 p.m. to reports of a shooting in the 7100 block of Longview Road.

The person was shot at The Bay Water Park, located at 7101 Longview Road, according to police.

KSHB 41

The victim was transported to a local hospital due to their injuries.

The park was closed at the time of the shooting, police said.

No word on what led to the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.