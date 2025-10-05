1 seriously injured in crash Saturday night in Johnson County, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was seriously injured in a crash Saturday night in Johnson County, Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the incident occurred just before 9 p.m. on U.S. 50 at Route D.

A 2015 Nissan entered the path of a 2003 Acura, which caused the Acura to strike the side of the Nissan, per MSHP.

No injuries were reported by the 26-year-old driver of the Acura.

The 19-year-old driver of the Nissan and an 18-year-old occupant sustained moderate injuries. An additional occupant, another 18-year-old, sustained serious injuries.

MSHP said the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.

