1 seriously injured in shooting at Knuckleheads Saloon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was seriously injured Friday night at Knuckleheads Saloon in Kansas City, Missouri.

Police responded around 5:30 p.m. to the concert venue at 2715 Rochester Avenue, where the victim was located.

There is no additional information at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .