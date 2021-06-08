1 suffers life-threatening injuries in Tuesday's 4th KC-area shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person suffered life-threatening injuries Tuesday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri.

Police responded shortly after 2:30 p.m. to the area of 109th Street and Sycamore Terrace, near Sycamore Park, on a reported shooting.

There is no additional information at this time.

This marks the fourth shooting within three hours in the Kansas City metro.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

