1 suffers life-threatening injuries in Tuesday's 4th KC-area shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person suffered life-threatening injuries Tuesday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri.
Police responded shortly after 2:30 p.m. to the area of 109th Street and Sycamore Terrace, near Sycamore Park, on a reported shooting.
There is no additional information at this time.
This marks the fourth shooting within three hours in the Kansas City metro.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
