1 suffers serious injuries in shooting near Independence Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responded to a shooting at 6200 Independence Avenue in KCMO Sunday morning.

KCPD responded to the scene of the shooting shortly after 7 a.m. Sunday.

Officers say one victim suffered serious injuries in the shooting.

KCPD is investigating the shooting.

This story will be updated as additional information is available.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.