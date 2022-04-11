1 teen killed, 1 teen injured in Mission, Kansas, shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two teenagers were wounded in a shooting around 8:50 p.m. Sunday in Mission, Kansas.

The incident happened at the Silverwood Apartments.

Police said the male teenager has been declared deceased.

The female teenager has been hospitalized with injuries.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

