1 victim sustained life-threatening injuries in shooting Saturday at The Village Apartments in south KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person sustained life-threatening injuries in a shooting Saturday night at The Village Apartments in south Kansas City, Missouri, according to a spokesperson with the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

Officers were dispatched around 6:07 p.m. to the 8200 block of Forest Avenue on a report of sounds of shots fired, and eventually the call was updated to a shooting.

Upon arrival to the scene, officers found a victim in an apartment with an apparent gunshot wound.

EMS transported the victim to a hospital in life-threatening condition.

It is currently unknown what led to the violence.

