1 woman, 1 firefighter injured in Saturday morning fire in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fire crews battled a house fire Saturday morning in Kansas City, Missouri, that sent an occupant and a firefighter to the hospital.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department responded to a house fire around 10:10 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of West 85th Street.

KCFD said one occupant was trapped inside the residence. Upon arrival, crews began battling the fire and entered the house to rescue the occupant.

Firefighters located an elderly woman and got her out of the house. She was taken by ambulance to a local hospital in serious condition.

A KCFD firefighter was taken to the hospital for a minor injury.

A dog inside the residence was able to evacuate safely.

The fire department reported the fire was brought under control around 10:25 a.m. City Planning and Dangerous Buildings were requested at the scene.

KCFD is investigating the cause of the fire.

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