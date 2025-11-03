1 woman killed, family of 4 seriously injured in wrong-way crash Saturday in Jefferson County, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One woman died and a family of four was seriously injured early Saturday in a crash on Kansas Highway 4 in Jefferson County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says around 6:20 a.m. Saturday, the driver of a 2005 Ford Taurus was heading south on K-4 Highway in the northbound lanes near N. 62nd Street.

As the driver continued in the wrong direction, the Taurus collided head-on with a 2019 Dodge Journey that had been northbound on K-4.

The driver of the Taurus, identified as 67-year-old Loretta Stewart of Nortonville, Kansas, died from injuries in the crash.

The four occupants in the Journey, a 27-year-old male, a 28-year-old female, a 6-year-old girl and a 2-month-old female infant, all of Fort Riley, Kansas, were transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

