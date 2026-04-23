1 woman shot, transported to hospital after shooting Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responded to a shooting Wednesday evening.

The shooting incident occurred near the intersection of 24th Street and Jackson Avenue, per KCPD.

Police said one woman was taken to a local hospital.

The status of her injuries is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is provided.

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