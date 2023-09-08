Watch Now
10-inch water main break in Midtown Kansas City leaves customers without water, causes road buckling

Lauren Leslie/KSHB
Posted at 2:55 PM, Sep 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-08 15:55:05-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 10-inch water main break in Midtown Kansas City, Missouri, caused a stretch of road to buckle and impacted water pressure for some customers on Friday.

The main break was reported about 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of Gillham Road and east 31st Street.

Crews closed the westbound lanes near E. 31st Street and Cherry Street to conduct repairs.

A KC Water spokesperson said roughly 35 customers had low to no water. The spokesperson said it would take about 3-4 hours to complete repairs.

No word on what led to the main break or the extent of damage from the road buckling.


