10 units damaged, 14 displaced in Blue Springs apartment fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Central Jackson County Fire Protection District responded Tuesday evening to an apartment fire in Blue Springs.

Just before 6:30 p.m., crews reported heavy smoke and fire coming from the Lodge Apartments, located in the 1100 block of NW Arlington.

Crews worked to extinguish the blaze, but 10 units were damaged and 14 occupants were displaced. The fire protection district said it expects the building to be a total loss.

No injuries were reported, and the American Red Cross is assisting displaced residents.

While the cause remains under investigation, CJCFPD said it was “not suspicious.”

