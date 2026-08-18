100-year-old Warrensburg man killed in 2-vehicle crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 100-year-old Warrensburg man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the man was driving a 2019 Buick Encore at W. Young Street and N. Warren Street.

Just after 1 p.m., the man failed to yield at a stop sign and pulled into the path of a 2026 Ford Maverick driven by a 73-year-old woman.

The man was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The woman suffered moderate injuries.

MSHP reports the man was not wearing a seat belt.

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