12-year-old Raytown boy killed Thursday night riding minibike 

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 12-year-old Raytown boy died Thursday night when his minibike crashed into a building.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says around 8 p.m., the boy was riding a Monster Moto 80 CC minibike near the intersection of E. 62nd Street and Arlington Avenue in Raytown when he lost control.

After losing control, the bike struck a curb and then hit a nearby building.

Paramedics were called to the scene but declared the boy deceased several minutes later.

