14-year-old girl missing since January 2, 2025, in Kansas City, Missouri, found safe Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 14-year-old girl reported missing on January 2, 2025, was found Wednesday and is safe, according to Kansas City, Missouri, police.

No information was released on where Taylor Dennis was found.

She was reported missing after last being seen about 3 a.m. on Jan. 2nd in the area of 1300 Cleveland Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

