15-year-old girl dies from shooting Friday in Olathe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 15-year-old girl died after a shooting Friday near the 16900 block of West 127th Street in Olathe.

Around 10:51 p.m. Friday, the Olathe Police Department was informed that the 15-year-old victim had been driven to an area hospital after she was injured by gunfire.

Officers helped bring the girl into the hospital and life-saving measures were performed.

The girl was declared deceased at the hospital, according to police.

The Olathe Police Department is investigating the homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call officers at 913-971-6363 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

This story is developing and will be updated as additional information is available.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.