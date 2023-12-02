15-year-old girl jumps to safety in Olathe house fire Friday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 15-year-old girl is recovering from symptoms of smoke inhalation after she jumped to escape a house fire Friday night in Olathe.

At 9:45 p.m., Olathe firefighters were called to a house fire in the 500 block of S. Alta Lane. The first crews to arrive found smoke coming from around the front door, windows and eaves of the home.

The girl, who was home alone at the time, jumped out of a window in the home to escape the fire. The girl wasn’t injured from the jump but did suffer smoke inhalation and was transported to Children’s Mercy Hospital for treatment. Her injuries are not life-threatening.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, though firefighters believe it started near the front door.

The home is anticipated to be uninhabitable for some time due to smoke and fire damage.

