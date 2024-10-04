17-year-old teen dies following shooting in Kansas City business parking lot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 17-year-old teen has succumbed to his injuries after a shootout in a business parking lot earlier this week in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Kansas City Police Department says about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday officers were called to the 7500 block of E. 87th Street in regards to a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they located 17-year-old Lipara Westmoreland suffering from apparent gunshot wounds in the parking lot of a nearby store.

The preliminary investigation indicates he was standing in the parking lot of the store armed with a firearm when there was an exchange of gunfire between him and unknown suspects.

Westmoreland was transported to an area hospital but died from his injuries the next day.

An investigation is underway, and anyone with any information is encouraged to contact police.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.