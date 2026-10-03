18-year-old, 73-year-old killed in head-on crash Friday night in Franklin County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people died in a four-vehicle crash Friday night in Franklin County.

The crash happened around 9:35 p.m. Friday on U.S. Highway 59, about 3 miles north of Richmond, Kansas, according to a Kansas Highway Patrol crash report.

A 2021 Kia Forte, driven by a Kansas City, Missouri, teen, 18, was traveling north on U.S. 59 when she tried to pass two other northbound vehicles, a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze and a 2013 Ford Escape.

During the passing attempt, the Kia hit a 2008 Cadillac DTS, driven by a Beloit, Kansas, man, 73, head on in the southbound lane.

The drivers of the Kia and the Cadillac were both killed in the crash. A passenger in the Cadillac, a 22-year-old Victoria, Kansas, man, was seriously injured, per KHP.

The Chevrolet's driver, an 18-year-old Uniontown, Kansas, teen, sustained serious injuries, and the Ford's driver, a Lawrence, Kansas, woman, 20, had minor injuries.

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