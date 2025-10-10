18-year-old arrested after leading police on chase Friday on I-29 in the Northland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An 18-year-old male was taken into custody Friday morning after leading several law enforcement agencies on a chase that ended on Interstate 29.

The Platte County Sheriff’s Office says around 8:10 a.m. Friday, one of its deputies noticed a potentially intoxicated driver operating a 2006 Dodge Ram pickup traveling south on Missouri Highway 45 near Weston.

The deputy attempted to pull the driver over, but the driver failed to stop and continued on 45 Highway to Missouri Highway 273.

While on 273 Highway, the driver evaded an attempt by deputies to deflate his tires before he merged onto southbound I-29.

That’s when troopers from the Missouri State Highway Patrol joined the pursuit. One of those troopers performed a tactical vehicle intervention, causing the driver to lose control while on I-29.

The TVI was successful and the driver crashed out on SB I-29 near NW 64th Street.

The driver was initially transported to a local hospital for evaluation before being transferred to the Platte County Detention Center pending charges.

