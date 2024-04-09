18-year-old dies in shooting Sunday evening in Raytown

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An 18-year-old died in a shooting Sunday evening in Raytown, Missouri, according to the city's police department.

Raytown police officers received a report of the sound of shots fired around 5:11 p.m. Sunday in the 9000 block of East 85th Street.

Around an hour later, police were informed that a shooting victim was transported to an area hospital by a private vehicle.

Officers conducted an investigation and determined that 18-year-old Raymond Rucker was struck by gunfire in the street.

Rucker died from injuries.

Raytown police say nobody is in custody at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.