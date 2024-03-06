18-year-old dies in shooting Tuesday night in Lawrence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An 18-year-old male died in a shooting Tuesday night in Lawrence, Kansas.

Around 10:40 p.m., the Lawrence Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the 2900 block of Crestline Drive.

Upon arrival to the scene, officers located the 18-year-old man. He was transported to an area hospital in life-threatening condition.

On Wednesday morning, police updated that the victim had passed away.

No suspects are in custody at this time. LPD is investigating the shooting as a homicide.

"Investigations personnel are currently following leads in the case and will be working through the night to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident," LPD said in a statement.

