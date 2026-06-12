21 people evaluated, 4 hospitalized following carbon monoxide call in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Four people were hospitalized with minor injuries following a carbon monoxide call on Friday morning in Kansas City, Missouri.

A Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department spokesperson says crews were called just after 8:30 a.m. Friday to NE Underground Drive near Missouri 210 Highway on reports of an unconscious person.

As the first crews were en route to the call, 911 dispatchers received information that additional people had reported illness.

The spokesperson said haz-mat crews identified the area of concern and evacuated remaining occupants. Haz-mat crews recorded CO readings of 30 parts per million inside of the facility.

A total of 21 people were evaluated for CO illness at the scene. Four of those were transported to an area hospital with "minor symptoms."

As crews tended to patients, haz-mat crews ventilated the facility and recorded CO readings of zero parts per million as of 10:45 a.m.

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