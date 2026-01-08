19-year-old charged in 2022 road rage murder in KCMO; told police he'd shot more than 400 people in his life

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 19-year-old man accused of killing a woman in an October 2022 road rage shooting on Interstate 70 in Kansas City, Missouri, told detectives he'd shot "roughly" 400 people in his life.

Daimon Benson is charged in Jackson County Circuit Court with second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon - shoot at/from motor vehicle, at person, motor vehicle or building, resulting in death or injury.

Benson was 16 years old when the murder occurred. He was certified to stand trial as an adult Wednesday in Jackson County Family Court.

Benson was allegedly the front-seat passenger in a stolen Dodge Charger.

One witness told detectives she was driving east on the highway approaching the Interstate 29 exit on the east side of the downtown Kansas City, Missouri, loop.

She saw a gray Dodge Charger behind her traveling at a high rate of speed, according to a court document.

The car slowed down as it approached the back bumper of the witness car.

She said she heard four or five gunshots and saw a white Toyota Camry swerve from the second lane and into a concrete barrier on the side of the highway. The shooting victim's car then swerved in front of her vehicle and crashed into the concrete barrier on the north side of the interstate.

The woman told police she saw the Dodge Charger take the Independence Avenue exit off Interstate 70.

She stopped to check on the driver of the Toyota and saw the victim slumped over in the driver's seat.

Detectives interviewed Benson in April 2025 while he was being held in the Wyandotte County Jail on unrelated charges.

He told detectives he could not remember the shooting, but did remember an incident in 2022 where his cousins were involved in a crash while in the stolen Dodge Charger.

The detectives asked Benson how many people he had shot in his lifetime in an effort to help him remember the 2022 murder, according to the court document.

Benson replied, "Roughly, like, my whole life, like 400 people."

The detectives thought Benson mispoke and asked him again.

He told the detectives that in 2019 and 2020, he and another person robbed an average of three people per day and thought he had shot 150 of those victims. He also told the detectives the other shootings were the result of "battles" with rivals.

Benson said that in an average month there were about 10 instances in which he, or someone he was with in a car, would shoot at someone outside the car, the court document states.

