$1M estimated damage in Lenexa house fire, no injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — No injuries were reported in an early morning Lenexa house fire, but officials estimate the blaze caused more than $1 million in damage.

The Lenexa, Olathe and Shawnee fire departments were called just after 4:15 a.m. Monday to a house fire near West 89th Terrace and Redbud Lane.

At 4:25 a.m., arriving crews reported heavy smoke and fire showing from a single-family residence.

Occupants had evacuated prior to emergency crews' arrival.

The fire reportedly began on the north side (rear) of the house, quickly spreading through the first and second floors and through the roof.

The blaze caused additional fire safety risks for firefighters, which they fought to bring under control until 6:25 a.m.

Initial structural and contents property damages are estimated to exceed $1,000,000.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

