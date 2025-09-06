2 arrested after pursuit across multiple Cass County cities

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two men were arrested Friday after starting a pursuit that spanned multiple cities in Cass County.

At around 8:30 a.m. Friday, deputies attempted to stop a vehicle for expired tags as it was traveling northbound on I-49 from Archie.

Deputies pursued the car into rural Peculiar, where it went off the road.

The driver, identified as 34-year-old Shannon Barwick of Exeter, Missouri, then got out of the vehicle and ran from authorities for a short time before deputies caught up with him.

Barwick has been charged with aggravated fleeing a stop/detention and tampering with a motor vehicle in the first-degree, both considered Class D felonies.

He is being held at the Cass County Jail with no bond.

John Gray, 39, of Goodman, Missouri, was also in the vehicle.

Gray, who is currently being held at the Cass County Jail, had four active felony warrants from two separate counties at the time of his arrest.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol assisted with this incident, authorities said.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.