2 arrested after standoff in KCK lasts over 6 hours overnight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people were arrested by the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department and the Kansas Highway Patrol after they barricaded themselves in a home in KCK for six and a half hours overnight.

Shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday, the KCKPD Special Operations Unit responded to the home located in the 100 block of South 17th Street to assist KHP in serving a warrant.

Despite numerous commands from authorities, 36-year-old Javier Silva, of Kansas City, Kansas, and 50-year-old Salvadore Contreras, Jr., who lived in the home, refused to exit.

At 4:42 a.m., Silva left the home and was taken into custody without incident.

Then, at 9:11 a.m., Contreras also got out of the house and was taken into custody without further incident.

Authorities said they confiscated a "significant amount" of illegal drugs from the scene that tested positive for fentanyl.

Both suspects are being held without bond in the Wyandotte County Jail.

Silva is being held on a probation violation.

Contreras, Jr. is facing felony charges of distribution of stimulants; fleeing or attempting to elude/interference with a law enforcement officer; obstruct or resist in a felony case/interference with a law enforcement officer; and a traffic violation.

