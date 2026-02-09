2 arrested for attempting to steal 400 gallons of diesel fuel in De Soto, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people were taken into custody Sunday afternoon for attempting to siphon hundreds of gallons of diesel fuel from a Johnson County gas station.

A Johnson County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said deputies were called around 2 p.m. to the Harps Food Stores location in De Soto.

When deputies arrived, they located two men, ages 54 and 34, in a box truck that was siphoning fuel from an underground storage tank.

The spokesperson said deputies initiated a “high-risk” vehicle stop and took the two men into custody on misdemeanor theft charges.

Deputies estimate the pair siphoned roughly 400 gallons of fuel before being caught.

