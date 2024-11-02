2 bodies found inside Lenexa home after hours-long standoff; suspect in custody

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lenexa police say they found two adults dead inside of a home following an hours-long standoff late Friday into Saturday morning.

Around 8:20 p.m. Friday, police were called to the 7900 block of Hallet after receiving reports of shots coming from a home in the area.

Police were able to reach someone inside the home by phone, but a male subject refused to cooperate. Police called in additional resources after two hours of unsuccessful conversation.

Just before 2 a.m. Saturday, tactical teams were able to enter the residence and took the male into custody.

As police cleared the home, they discovered the bodies of an adult male and an adult female. The victims appeared to have been shot.

The suspect was transported to an area hospital with a suspected overdose.

Investigators also located a neighbor’s dog that had been shot and killed around the time the initial shots fired call was received.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.