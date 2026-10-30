2-car crash Thursday night injures 2, impacts traffic on Interstate 35 in Overland Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person suffered critical injuries in a two-car crash Thursday night on northbound Intestate 35 near 75th Street.

It occurred around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

The crash also injured a second person, but their injuries were non-life-threatening, according to authorities.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating what caused the crash.

Multiple lanes of northbound I-35 remain closed.

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