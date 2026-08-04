2 children, woman seriously injured in Monday crash in Benton County, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Four people - including two children - were airlifted to Kansas City-area hospitals with serious injuries following a crash Monday afternoon in Benton County, Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says around 1:15 p.m. Monday, the driver of a 2017 Dodge Journey was southbound on U.S. 65 Highway at Route BB when they went to turn left onto Route BB.

During the turn, the Dodge went into the path of a 2017 Ford Explorer heading northbound on U.S. 65. The Explorer struck the passenger side of the Dodge.

Three boys in the Dodge, ages 16, 8 and 6, were transported by medical helicopter to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City. The youngest victims were transported in serious condition. The teen’s injuries were described as moderate. The driver of the Dodge was transported by medical helicopter to Research Hospital in Kansas City.

The driver of the Explorer was not seriously injured.

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