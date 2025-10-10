2 critically injured in wrong-way crash Thursday on Ward Parkway in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people were critically injured Thursday night in a crash involving a wrong-way driver on Ward Parkway.

Kansas City, Missouri, police say around 10 p.m., the driver of a gray Chevrolet Impala was going north in the southbound lanes of Ward Parkway.

Near the intersection of W. 51st Street, the gray Impala struck a red Chevrolet Impala.

A police spokesperson said that the driver and passenger in the red Impala were transported to a local hospital with critical injuries. They remained in critical condition Friday morning.

The driver of the gray Impala was also transported to an area hospital with serious injuries. Their condition was “stable” as of Friday morning.

