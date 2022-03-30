1 dead, 3 others injured in quadruple shooting Tuesday in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police say one person is dead and three others have been injured in a shooting Tuesday night.

One of the injured victims is in critical condition, while the other two are stable.

Around 9:15 p.m., police said they were called to three different locations in an area in eastern Kansas City, Missouri, on a reported shooting.

One victim was located near 27th Street and Colorado Avenue, another victim was located at 27th Street and Topping Avenue and the third victim was located near 29th Street and Van Brunt.

A fourth victim later arrived to an area hospital in stable condition.

Police are working to determine how the scenes are connected.

It wasn’t immediately clear where the most-seriously victims were located.

A third victim’s injuries were not considered life-threatening.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

