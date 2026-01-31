2 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Kansas City, Kansas; investigation underway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Detectives with the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department are investigating a shooting that left two people dead and one injured Saturday morning.

At about 11:45 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Orville Avenue on a shooting.

Once officers arrived, they found three adults inside a home.

One man and one woman were pronounced dead at the scene. Another man was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

All three people had apparent gunshot wounds, according to police.

The initial investigation indicates that the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute, police said.

Detectives are not seeking suspects at this time.

