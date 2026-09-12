2 dead, 1 seriously injured in shooting Saturday in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people are dead and one person was seriously injured following a shooting Saturday in Kansas City, Kansas.

The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department said officers were called to the area of North Seventh Street and Nebraska Avenue around 3:19 p.m. Saturday.

Police found three individuals with gunshot wounds, and all of them were transported to the hospital.

Two of the individuals were pronounced dead. The third person sustained serious injuries, per KCKPD.

There is not a suspect in custody.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.