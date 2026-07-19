2 dead, 2 in critical condition after crash near 350 Highway, Westridge

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people are dead and two others are in critical condition after a crash near 350 Highway and Westridge Road on Sunday morning.

Authorities responded to the area at about 4:40 a.m. on a confirmed fatal crash.

According to Kansas City, Missouri, police, a preliminary investigation revealed that a silver Ford Focus and a black Chevrolet Tahoe were both traveling eastbound on 350 Highway.

KCPD said that just east of Westridge, the Chevrolet rear-ended the Ford.

The collision caused both vehicles to redirect off the south side of the roadway, down an embankment and into the wooded tree line.

The Ford driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The rear-seat passenger in the Ford was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. They were pronounced dead by hospital staff shortly after arrival.

The front-seat passenger in the Ford was sent to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and is currently in critical condition.

The Chevrolet driver is also in critical condition after being rushed to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

All of the people involved in Sunday's crash were unrestrained, according to police.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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