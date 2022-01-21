2 dead in shooting Thursday in Raytown

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Raytown Police Department said that two people were found dead Thursday afternoon in an apparent murder suicide.

Raytown police were dispatched to the 7600 block of Arlington Avenue around 4:11 p.m. on a call of a person shooting a family member and then himself, according to a news release.

Once officers arrived on the scene, they found two deceased adult males inside the residence.

No one is in custody, and the investigation in ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline.

This is a developing story.

