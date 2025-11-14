2 dozen people charged with child sex crimes after FBI's Summer Heat Initiative

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The FBI's Summer Heat Initiative, which included law officers from Missouri, Kansas and other states, resulted in 24 people charged with child sex crimes.

“Today’s announcement reiterates law enforcement’s commitment to protecting our children,” said Stephen Cyrus, FBI Special Agent in Charge of the Kansas City Field Office in a news release. “We must continue to protect our most vulnerable from harm.”

The news release states law officers arrested 15 of the 24 people in August.

Here's the list of those charged in the operation:



Terrence McNutt, of Kansas City, Missouri, arrested on July 23rd and charged in Johnson County, Kansas District Court with electronic solicitation.

Tommie Giles, of Kansas City, Missouri, arrested on July 24th and charged in the District of Kansas with attempted coercion and enticement of a minor and travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct and attempt.

Jason Teeman, of Raymore, Missouri, arrested on July 24th and charged in the District of Kansas with attempted coercion and enticement of a minor and travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct and attempt.

Sean Connolly, of Onaga, Kansas, arrested on July 25th and charged in Johnson County, Kansas District Court with electronic solicitation.

Zachary Jones, of Shawnee, Kansas, arrested on July 26th and charged in Johnson County, Kansas District Court with

electronic solicitation.

Sohail Ibrahimi, of Kansas City, Missouri, was arrested on July 27th and charged in the District of Kansas with attempted coercion and enticement of a minor and travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct and attempt.

Kelly Holloway, of Kansas City, Missouri was arrested on July 30th and charged in Montgomery County, Texas district court with online solicitation of a minor under 14.

Alex Zoll, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa was arrested on July 31st and charged in the Western District of Missouri with coercion and enticement of a minor, sexual exploitation of children, and transfer of obscene material.

Keno Davidson, of Lee’s Summit, Missouri was arrested on August 1st and charged in Johnson County, Kansas District Court with electronic solicitation.

Darryl Bush, of Clay Center, Kansas, was arrested on August 13th and charged in the District of Kansas with sexual

exploitation of children.

Alisha Dandron, of Harriman, Tennessee, was arrested on August 13th and charged in Harrison County, Missouri District Court with two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor child.

On August 15th, in Kansas City, Missouri, the Kansas City Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force (CEHTTF) and Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department contacted two adult commercial sex workers and offered services. Two prospective buyers of commercial sex were identified and arrested.

Cody Titus, of Kansas City, Missouri, was arrested on August 19th and charged in the Western District of Missouri with attempted access with intent to view child pornography.

On August 20th, in Kansas City, Missouri, the Kansas City Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force (CEHTTF) and the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department contacted two adult commercial sex workers and offered services. Three prospective buyers of commercial sex were identified and arrested.

Dennis Hernandez, of Independence, Missouri was arrested on August 21st and charged in the Western District of Missouri with transportation of child pornography, production and attempted production of child pornography, and possession of child pornography.

James Fishbaugh, of Blue Springs, Missouri was arrested on August 22nd and charged in the District of Kansas with

attempted coercion and enticement of a minor and travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct and attempt.

Kelly Maserang, of Milford, Kansas, was arrested on August 22nd and charged in the District of Kansas with three counts of distribution of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

Travis Codi Vermillion was arrested on August 22nd and charged in Johnson County, Kansas district court with electronic solicitation.

Christopher Daniel Myers, of Gardner, Kansas, was arrested on August 23rd and charged in Johnson County district court with electronic solicitation.

Mia Johnson, of Kansas City, Missouri, was arrested on August 26th and charged in the Southern District of Florida with transporting a minor to engage in criminal sexual activity and production of visual depictions involving the sexual exploitation of a minor.

Christopher Black, of Kansas City, Missouri, was arrested on September 19th and charged in the Western District of Missouri with receipt, attempted receipt, and possession of child sexual abuse material.

Austin Evans, of Topeka, Kansas, was arrested on September 23rd and charged in the District of Kansas with distribution and possession of child sexual abuse material.

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.