2 drivers injured in crash Friday on Noland Road in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two drivers were injured in a crash Friday on Noland Road in Kansas City, Missouri.

The crash occurred around 8:54 a.m. Friday in the 5100 block of Noland Road.

A gold Jeep Cherokee was driving at a high rate of speed south on Noland Road when it passed an uninvolved vehicle after entering the blind curve, according to a preliminary investigation by the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

As the Cherokee was still traveling south in the northbound lanes it collided head on with a gray Jeep Renegade that was driving north. The collision caused the Renegade to overturn.

Both drivers were transported to the hospital. The Cherokee driver is in critical condition but is stable. The Renegade driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries, per KCPD.

An investigation is ongoing.

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