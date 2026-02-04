2 drivers seriously injured in early morning crash in northwest Douglas County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday in the northwestern part of the county.

The crash occurred at East 200 Road and U.S. Highway 40 as a 21-year-old Olathe man in a black Audi crossed over the center line and hit an SUV, according to preliminary details from police.

The 21-year-old driver and the driver of the SUV, a 36-year-old Topeka woman, were both transported to a Topeka-area hospital for serious injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, including determining if driver impairment played a role, per the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

—

