2 drivers seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash Friday on Interstate 35

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people sustained serious injuries during a collision between five vehicles Friday on Interstate 35 in Johnson County, Kansas.

The crash occurred around 6:26 p.m. Friday on northbound I-35 near Antioch Road, according to a Kansas Highway Patrol crash report.

The five vehicles involved in the crash were all traveling north in the same lane on I-35.

Four of the vehicles — a 2004 Lexus RX, a 2012 Hyundai Elantra, a 2013 Mazda 3 and a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze — slowed down due to traffic, per KHP.

A 2017 Ram 5500 did not slow down and hit the Lexus, causing a chain reaction of collisions. The Lexus hit the Hyundai, the Hyundai struck the Mazda, and the Mazda then collided with the Chevy.

The Hyundai driver, a 33-year-old Gardner, Kansas, woman, and the Mazda driver, a 58-year-old Kansas City, Kansas, woman, were seriously injured in the crash, according to KHP.

The driver of the Ram, a 26-year-old Kansas City, Kansas, man, sustained minor injuries. The other drivers were uninjured.

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