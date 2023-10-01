2 fatally shot Sunday afternoon near 61st Street, Raytown Road

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Raytown Police Department is investigating a double homicide after a fatal shooting Sunday afternoon.

Officers were called around 2:15 p.m. to the area of 61st Street and Raytown Road. Callers reported several sounds of shots, with one caller noting they believed two people had been shot.

Once on the scene, police located two victims who had suffered gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced deceased.

No suspects are in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Tips leading to an arrest made through the Tips Hotline may be eligible for up to a $25,000 reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.