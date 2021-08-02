2 found dead, homicide investigation underway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a double homicide.

Dispatchers received a report of a shooting at 1600 Citadel Drive just after 6:30 a.m.

Police said two people were found dead and they are investigating it as a homicide.

This story will be updated with new information.

