2 found dead, homicide investigation underway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a double homicide.
Dispatchers received a report of a shooting at 1600 Citadel Drive just after 6:30 a.m.
Police said two people were found dead and they are investigating it as a homicide.
This story will be updated with new information.
