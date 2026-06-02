2 hospitalized following chemical exposure at downtown Kansas City, Missouri, building

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people were hospitalized after being exposed to an incorrect chemical combination at a downtown Kansas City, Missouri, building on Tuesday afternoon.

Kansas City firefighters responded around 4 p.m. to a hazardous materials response at a business located at 101 W. 13th Street, Suite 1.

Crews arrived and were contacted by a person from the business who said the wrong chemical combination had been mixed for a cold plunge tub there.

Crews evacuated and ventilated the building while also monitoring the air quality.

Haz-mat crews worked to dilute the chemicals to a safe level.

A KCFD spokesperson said two people were evaluated at the scene by paramedics and were transported to a local hospital for additional treatment.

The spokesperson said crews expected to clear the scene before 6 p.m.

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